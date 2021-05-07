Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.