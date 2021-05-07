ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $8,347.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00071797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00087840 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00262769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00207385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,510,210 coins and its circulating supply is 34,826,599 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.