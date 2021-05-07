Scotiabank Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $128.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.