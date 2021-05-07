Scotiabank Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$63.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.90.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$424,219.48. Insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

