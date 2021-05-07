Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,144. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

