Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. 20,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,187. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

