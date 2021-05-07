Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 39,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $77.09.

