Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,372,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,997. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

