Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 28,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,057. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.