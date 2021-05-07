Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,245.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $210,248.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,694 shares in the company, valued at $911,218.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,540,821 shares of company stock worth $136,274,929.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $9,581,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.