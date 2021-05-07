Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.33 ($162.75).

EPA:SU opened at €134.18 ($157.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.88. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

