Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

SVRA opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692 over the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.