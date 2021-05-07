Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.10% of BlackRock worth $118,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 85 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $868.19. 2,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $867.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $785.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,770. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

