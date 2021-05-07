Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 40,438 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.68. The stock had a trading volume of 308,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,540,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

