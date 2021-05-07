Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $1.29 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $127.77. 65,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,945. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

