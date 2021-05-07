Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 66,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

