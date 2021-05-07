Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $3.57 Million Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Alteryx worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,193. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -287.85, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

