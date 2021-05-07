Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 197,326 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 2.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $184,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,134. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

