SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.73.
SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $6,555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SAP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 81,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
