Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $173.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanderson Farms’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining from favorable demand trends for products sold at retail grocery stores amid pandemic-led elevated at-home consumption. This was reflected in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year on year. Moreover, the company is optimistic about its poultry markets in 2021. Further, management expects to see improved demand from food service customers. Also, Sanderson Farms' demand from export markets looks impressive. Apart from these, the company is investing toward strengthening overall capacity. However, elevated feed costs put pressure on the company’s performance in the quarter. Moreover, increased SG&A expenses are a concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAFM. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.48. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,005. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $78,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

