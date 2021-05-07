San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 20.8% Higher

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s share price traded up 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 218,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 116,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.