Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAXPY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,737. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

