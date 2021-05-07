Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.13

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 47318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFRY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.