Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Shares of SAFT traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

