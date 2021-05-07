Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of SFSHF stock remained flat at $$11.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Safestore has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.