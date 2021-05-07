S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 7,344 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

T stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 303,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.