S. R. Schill & Associates Has $3.95 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.12. 24,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77.

