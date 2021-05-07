S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,879,313. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

