Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.93 million and $36,508.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,180.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.96 or 0.06038675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.02316466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00591130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00202185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.00805134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.18 or 0.00643883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.59 or 0.00555417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004978 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,474,030 coins and its circulating supply is 29,356,718 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

