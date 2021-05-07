RV Capital GmbH Buys 33,758 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

RV Capital GmbH raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Slack Technologies makes up 13.7% of RV Capital GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RV Capital GmbH owned about 0.18% of Slack Technologies worth $42,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 64,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671,013. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.