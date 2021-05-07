Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 14,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,525,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,822,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

