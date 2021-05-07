RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.35

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.35 and last traded at $97.32, with a volume of 487300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

