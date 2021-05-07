Royal Bank of Canada Trims Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price to $19.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KPTI. Barclays reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,633. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

