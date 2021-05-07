Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $171.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.67.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,344. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

