Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $41.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

BHC stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

