Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $41.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.
BHC stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.