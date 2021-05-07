Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $100.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

ENSG stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

