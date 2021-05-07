Royal Bank of Canada Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $145.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMC. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,664. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $99.87 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

