Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $60.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

BBU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

