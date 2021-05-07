Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$32.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.72.
SU opened at C$27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$42.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.10.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
