Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$32.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.72.

SU opened at C$27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$42.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.10.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

