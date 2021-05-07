Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $51.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGIFF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $36.90.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.