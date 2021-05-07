Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $107.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

FANG stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

