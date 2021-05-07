Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $133.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $133.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $138.98. The firm has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

