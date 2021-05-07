Roubaix Capital LLC Takes Position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Itamar Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Shares of ITMR opened at $24.41 on Friday. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.