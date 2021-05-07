Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE OEC opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

