Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 82,429 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW opened at $44.65 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.