Roth Capital Cuts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $40.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GPRE stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

