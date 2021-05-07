Rope ($ROPE) Reaches One Day Volume of $597.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $58.25 or 0.00101758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $597.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00072652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00267565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.26 or 0.01149945 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.43 or 0.00765905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,525.57 or 1.00494092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

