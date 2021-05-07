Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Raised to $68.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

RCKY opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

