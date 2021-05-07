Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.36.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $268.50 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.