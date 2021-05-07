Robert Herdman Sells 10,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$436,500.

Robert Herdman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$46,110.00.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.85 on Friday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.71. The company has a market cap of C$480.99 million and a PE ratio of -42.55.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

